Reviving Punjab: Sports Infrastructure Boost and Drug-Free Initiatives

In a bid to bolster Punjab's sports infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, laid the foundation for 3,100 new sports grounds on Thursday. The initiative, which Kejriwal described as historic, involves constructing modern playgrounds across villages for various sports including volleyball, football, and athletics.

Additionally, the state government's ongoing anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', is making strides with strict action against drug smugglers. Kejriwal emphasized the government's efforts over the past 8-10 months, which have led to the incarceration of prominent smugglers and the recovery of large quantities of drugs, aiming to dismantle past administrations' neglect.

Targeting earlier governments for spreading the drug menace among the youth, Kejriwal praised the current administration's resolve. Under the Mann government, over 55,000 merit-based jobs have been created in the past three years, with private sector projects expected to add about 4 lakh more jobs, signaling a revitalization of Punjab's economic landscape.

