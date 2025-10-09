Ancelotti's Focus: Attitude Over Tactics for Brazil's World Cup Dream

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil's national football team manager, stated on Thursday that player attitude is more vital than tactical strategy in their quest for World Cup glory. The Italian coach, recently arriving from Real Madrid, is focused on building team spirit and harnessing individual talent with limited preparation time.

In a press conference before Brazil's friendly against South Korea in Seoul, Ancelotti highlighted the challenges in tactical development, primarily due to the lack of comprehensive training sessions. "Tactics need refinement, but the players' attitude on the pitch is paramount," he said, emphasizing the importance of a positive mindset.

While employing varying formations against South American teams, Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with Brazil's defensive play. He calls for improvement in possession play, underlining that team unity and professionalism are key to winning the World Cup. Brazil will face Japan in another friendly in Tokyo soon, as they continue their preparations.

