US Aggression in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Imperialist Tactics

Left parties condemned the US for its aggressive actions in Venezuela, emphasizing that the true aim is to seize the country's oil reserves. They criticized the US for enforcing regime change in line with its National Security Strategy and called for international intervention.

Leftist parties voiced strong condemnation of the United States' military action in Venezuela, highlighting that the real target appears to be the country's lucrative oil reserves.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) described the US maneuvers as a blatant act of aggression intended to enforce regime change, aligning with the recently announced US National Security Strategy 2025.

Critics argue this move represents a modern-day extension of the Monroe Doctrine, aiming to exert US control over Latin America. They demand global intervention to halt US actions, which they say threaten Venezuela's sovereignty and regional stability.

