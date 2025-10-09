India Secures Historic Medal With Thrilling Victory Over Korea in Badminton

In a landmark sporting achievement, India clinched a hard-fought victory over Korea, securing a historic medal at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships. The thrilling quarterfinal match, played on Thursday, lasted nearly three hours and ended with scores of 44-45, 45-30, 45-33 in favor of the host nation.

This victory ensures India of their first-ever mixed-team medal in the prestigious history of the BWF World Junior Championships. The Indian squad will now compete against the formidable Asian U-19 mixed team champions, Indonesia, in the upcoming semi-final clash, following Indonesia's triumph over Chinese Taipei.

Unnati Hooda emerged as a standout performer in the victory, overcoming a tense moment to win crucial points. Amidst strategic substitutions and strong performances by the team, the Indian shuttlers demonstrated resilience and skill to carry forward their winning momentum into the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)