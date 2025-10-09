Left Menu

India Secures Historic Medal With Thrilling Victory Over Korea in Badminton

India made history by defeating Korea in a tense quarterfinal at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships, advancing to the semifinals. Their victory guarantees them a maiden mixed-team medal, and they will next face Indonesia, the Asian U-19 mixed team champions, in the semifinals.

Updated: 09-10-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a landmark sporting achievement, India clinched a hard-fought victory over Korea, securing a historic medal at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships. The thrilling quarterfinal match, played on Thursday, lasted nearly three hours and ended with scores of 44-45, 45-30, 45-33 in favor of the host nation.

This victory ensures India of their first-ever mixed-team medal in the prestigious history of the BWF World Junior Championships. The Indian squad will now compete against the formidable Asian U-19 mixed team champions, Indonesia, in the upcoming semi-final clash, following Indonesia's triumph over Chinese Taipei.

Unnati Hooda emerged as a standout performer in the victory, overcoming a tense moment to win crucial points. Amidst strategic substitutions and strong performances by the team, the Indian shuttlers demonstrated resilience and skill to carry forward their winning momentum into the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

