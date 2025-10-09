Left Menu

Italian Swimmers Suspended After Shoplifting Incident in Singapore

Italian swimmers Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Tarantino received three-month suspensions after being stopped for shoplifting in Singapore upon returning from the world championships. The Italian swimming federation accepted their plea bargains, acknowledging their accountability. The athletes will miss upcoming championships in Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:45 IST
Italian Swimmers Suspended After Shoplifting Incident in Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian swimmers Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Tarantino have been handed three-month suspensions following a shoplifting incident at a Singapore airport. The duo was returning from the world championships when they were detained.

Pilato, a bronze medalist in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Tarantino will miss the short-course swimming European championships in December, after their plea bargains were accepted by the Italian swimming federation. The federation noted the athletes' cooperation and acceptance of responsibility in its decision.

The two were released from detention thanks to intervention by the Italian embassy. The incident occurred shortly after they had returned from a vacation in Bali, post-world championships in August. Both athletes boast impressive swimming credentials, with Pilato having secured multiple medals, including a gold at the 2022 worlds, and Tarantino claiming a bronze in the 2021 European championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025