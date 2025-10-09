Italian Swimmers Suspended After Shoplifting Incident in Singapore

Italian swimmers Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Tarantino have been handed three-month suspensions following a shoplifting incident at a Singapore airport. The duo was returning from the world championships when they were detained.

Pilato, a bronze medalist in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Tarantino will miss the short-course swimming European championships in December, after their plea bargains were accepted by the Italian swimming federation. The federation noted the athletes' cooperation and acceptance of responsibility in its decision.

The two were released from detention thanks to intervention by the Italian embassy. The incident occurred shortly after they had returned from a vacation in Bali, post-world championships in August. Both athletes boast impressive swimming credentials, with Pilato having secured multiple medals, including a gold at the 2022 worlds, and Tarantino claiming a bronze in the 2021 European championships.

