Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria has qualified for the 2024 World Cup in North America after a decisive 3-0 victory over Somalia, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt as the fourth African team to do so. Mohamed Amoura and Riyad Mahrez were key contributors, securing Algeria's place with one match left in Group G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:34 IST
Algeria secured a place in the 2024 World Cup with a commanding 3-0 win over Somalia, becoming the fourth African country to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Mohamed Amoura shone by scoring twice, increasing his total to eight goals in the qualifiers, while team captain Riyad Mahrez also found the net.

With an unassailable lead of 22 points in Group G and just one match remaining, Algeria will make their fifth World Cup appearance, their first since 2014, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt in next year's finals.

