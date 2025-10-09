South Africa's Stellar Performance on the Cricket Field

South Africa put up a notable cricket innings, headlined by Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 84 run performance. Laura Wolvaardt added to this with her significant contribution of 70 runs.

Despite initial setbacks, the team managed a total of 252 runs in 48.5 overs, thanks to strategic plays and resilient batting.

Facing a formidable bowling attack, South Africa overcame challenging conditions, signaling strong prospects for the team in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)