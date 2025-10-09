Left Menu

Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Algeria has qualified for the 2026 World Cup, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt as the fourth North African nation to secure a place. Captained by Riyad Mahrez, the team achieved a 3-0 victory over Somalia. The tournament will take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Algeria has emerged as the fourth African nation to clinch a berth in the 2026 World Cup, joining north African counterparts Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt. A 3-0 triumph over Somalia on Thursday cemented Algeria's first-place finish in Group G of the African qualifying round, marking their return to the global stage since 2014.

Guided by captain Riyad Mahrez and coached by ex-Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria will make its fifth World Cup appearance, aiming to improve upon their 2014 performance when they reached the round of 16. The expanded tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 teams.

Nine African representatives will qualify directly for the World Cup, with the draw scheduled for Dec. 5 in Washington D.C. The remaining group winners will be decided soon, while the four best runners-up will face off in a knockout competition in November for a chance to enter the playoffs.

