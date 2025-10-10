Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Renowned motorsport champion Timo Scheider made waves in the Saudi Arabian desert by participating in the off-road Extreme H World Cup, the world's first FIA-sanctioned hydrogen-powered race. This groundbreaking event showcases the shift in motorsports towards sustainable practices, with hydrogen technology playing a pivotal role.

Scheider, among 16 drivers from eight teams, praised the three-day competition in Qiddiya, describing it as a significant step forward for eco-friendly racing. The Extreme H series evolves from the Extreme E series, which focused on promoting electric vehicles and sustainability in damaged environments.

The event featured rally-style races utilizing renewable energy-produced hydrogen. Australian driver Molly Taylor highlighted the collective pride of being at the forefront of innovative racing technology. Founder Alejandro Agag envisions the Hydrogen World Cup growing to multiple annual events, pushing the boundaries of sustainable motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)