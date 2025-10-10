New Zealand's All Whites Face Challenges Ahead of World Cup

In a disappointing display of missed opportunities, New Zealand's football team, the All Whites, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Poland in a friendly match held in Chorzow on Thursday. Despite creating several chances in the first half, they ultimately fell to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Coach Darren Bazeley expressed his frustrations over the team's inability to capitalize on their opportunities, highlighting the need for a more clinical and ruthless approach to their game. "We do a lot of good things in and out of possession, but we have to start rewarding ourselves," Bazeley commented after the match.

Star player Chris Wood was not introduced into the action until the 84th minute, as Bazeley works to manage the striker's workload. With a match against Norway in Oslo looming, the team continues to seek its first European victory since 2010.