In a historic achievement, England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has set a new record with his eighth consecutive clean sheet, as his team triumphed 3-0 over Wales in a friendly match at Wembley. The formidable performance earned him a place in history, surpassing the record he once shared with the legendary Gordon Banks.

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of England, who took the reins in January, hailed Pickford's unwavering focus and adaptability in a game that saw him largely untested except for a critical save in the second half. Tuchel emphasized the goalkeeper's remarkable shot-stopping prowess and his ability to remain composed under high pressure.

Tuchel also highlighted the crucial role of teamwork in Pickford's success, underlining the coordinated effort of the defensive line in minimizing threats. The German manager praised Pickford's calm demeanor and adaptability, reflecting on the effort to balance the defensive strategy with short precision passes in the face of high-pressure tactics from the opposition.

