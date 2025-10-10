Weather Woes Delay Spain's Journey to World Cup Qualifier
Spain's trip to Elche for a World Cup qualifier against Georgia was delayed due to bad weather. The soccer federation rescheduled travel plans and requested UEFA to allow pre-match activities in Madrid. Authorities advised limiting travel, leading to the suspension of other activities in Elche.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:27 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's departure to Elche for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Georgia has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, according to the country's soccer federation.
The national team altered its travel plans initially set for Friday after southeastern Spain received a weather alert warning of severe rain and potential flooding.
The federation is seeking UEFA's approval to relocate all pre-match events, including press conferences, to the team's Madrid training center, and announced the suspension of non-essential activities in Elche based on local authority advice.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Challenges for India's Soybean Sector: Weather Woes and Virus Outbreaks
Court Denies Activist Varavara Rao's Plea to Travel for Treatment
NITI Aayog Unveils Compendium on All-Weather Tap Water in Himalayas
Drop in German Travel to U.S. as Visa Issues Impact Sales
Kerala's Free Travel Scheme: A Lifeline for Cancer Patients