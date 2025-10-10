Left Menu

Tee Time Troubles: Jon Rahm's Challenging Day at the Spanish Open

Jon Rahm struggled during the Spanish Open after celebrating a Ryder Cup victory. He clashed with a marshal and faced challenges with strong winds. Rahm carded a 1-over 72, while Shane Lowry scored a 4-over 75. Frenchman Ugo Coussaud and Englishman Sam Bairstow led with 6-under 65.

Madrid | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:41 IST
Tee Time Troubles: Jon Rahm's Challenging Day at the Spanish Open
Jon Rahm
  Spain
  • Spain

In a challenging return to competitive play, Jon Rahm faced a tough day at the Spanish Open after his Ryder Cup victory. The renowned golfer found himself in a brief skirmish with a marshal and battled against difficult wind conditions.

Rahm completed his round with a 1-over 72, including an eagle and multiple bogeys. Despite the struggle, he remains in pursuit of a historic fourth title at this event. Shane Lowry, also a Ryder Cup hero, finished with a 4-over 75.

Leading the field are Ugo Coussaud and Sam Bairstow, each carding impressive 6-under 65 rounds. With stakes high, this year's tournament offers automatic entry into the Masters and the British Open for the winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

