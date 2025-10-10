Left Menu

Nadine de Klerk's Heroics Propel South Africa to Victory Over India in Women's World Cup Thriller

Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 84 drove South Africa to a nervy win over India in the Women's World Cup. Despite early setbacks, de Klerk's late charge ensured victory, overshadowing Richa Ghosh's record-setting knock for India. South Africa secured their second win as India faced their first loss.

Nadine de Klerk. (Photo/ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a riveting contest marked by tenacity and resilience, South Africa, powered by Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 84, clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory against India in the Women's World Cup on Thursday. The match, held in Visakhapatnam, witnessed a spectacular recovery as South Africa chased down a target of 252 in dramatic fashion.

De Klerk's innings became the cornerstone of South Africa's fightback after a precarious start that saw their top order collapse. With 12 runs needed from 12 balls, de Klerk's audacious strikes, including two sixes off Amanjot Kaur, secured victory in the penultimate over. Her efforts delivered South Africa their second consecutive win, while India suffered its first defeat of the tournament.

Despite a promising start by India's openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, early breakthroughs by South Africa's bowlers, notably Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon, dismantled India's middle order. Richa Ghosh's valiant 94 pushed India to a respectable score of 251, setting a new record for the highest score by a number eight batter in Women's ODI World Cup history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

