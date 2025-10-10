Left Menu

India Secures Strong Start Despite Early Wicket Against West Indies

India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul laid a solid foundation, reaching 94/1 by Lunch during the second Test against the West Indies. Despite losing Rahul for 38, India's confident start underscores their 1-0 lead in the series. West Indies made tactical changes to challenge their hosts.

10-10-2025
Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Delhi, India commenced the second Test against the West Indies with a promising start, closing the first session at 94/1. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul established a strong partnership, with Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at 40 as they navigated the Caribbean bowling attack.

Earlier, India won the toss, electing to bat, continuing an unchanged lineup from their victorious previous match. The West Indies, trailing the series 0-1, introduced Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip, hoping fresh blood would shift their fortunes.

Rahul and Jaiswal managed an assertive beginning, with Rahul scoring briskly before being dismissed for 38 due to Jomel Warrican's bowling. As Sai Sudarshan joined Jaiswal, India seemed poised to consolidate their innings, ensuring a strategic edge by lunchtime.

