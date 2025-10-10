Left Menu

Current Sports News Highlights: NFL Ratings Soar, NBA's China Experiment, And More

The sports world sees rising NFL viewership, Paul Pierce's DUI arrest, NBA's Macau games testing China's market, and more. NHL's Penguins won over the Islanders, Sister Jean passed away at 106, LeBron James has sciatica, and Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning streak. Packers' McManus faces injury, and Oklahoma's Mateer likely to play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:27 IST
The NFL's viewership ratings continue to reach new heights, with an average of 18.58 million viewers through Week 5. This marks an 8% increase from last year and positions the league just behind the 2010 record, according to Front Office Sports.

In other sports news, former NBA star Paul Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred when California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep at the wheel amid a lane closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Meanwhile, the NBA is attempting to reconnect with the Chinese market by hosting preseason games, dubbed the 'China Games 2025,' in Macau. The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns played in sold-out arenas, drawing numerous Chinese fans to the gambling hub.

