Current Sports News Highlights: NFL Ratings Soar, NBA's China Experiment, And More

The NFL's viewership ratings continue to reach new heights, with an average of 18.58 million viewers through Week 5. This marks an 8% increase from last year and positions the league just behind the 2010 record, according to Front Office Sports.

In other sports news, former NBA star Paul Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred when California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep at the wheel amid a lane closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Meanwhile, the NBA is attempting to reconnect with the Chinese market by hosting preseason games, dubbed the 'China Games 2025,' in Macau. The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns played in sold-out arenas, drawing numerous Chinese fans to the gambling hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)