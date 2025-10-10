Left Menu

Vinay's Golden Triumph: From Gorakhpur to Global Glory

India's para powerlifting star Vinay clinched gold in the 72kg junior category at the Para Powerlifting World Championships. Despite a final lift setback, his 142kg lift was enough for victory. Previously, he won gold at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024. Vinay's journey from Gorakhpur highlights determination and mentorship success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:40 IST
In a stunning display of strength and perseverance, India's rising para powerlifting star, Vinay, clinched the gold medal in the 72kg junior category at the Para Powerlifting World Championships.

Despite his final lift of 147kg being ruled invalid, Vinay's second lift of 142kg secured his top spot, narrowly beating Poland's Mikolaj Kociubinski, who delivered a 141kg lift. Ecuador's Sebastian F. took bronze with 137kg.

This notable achievement marks the second major international victory for Vinay, who has become a beacon of hope and determination, emerging from Gorakhpur's humble streets to the world stage.

