Vinay's Golden Triumph: From Gorakhpur to Global Glory

In a stunning display of strength and perseverance, India's rising para powerlifting star, Vinay, clinched the gold medal in the 72kg junior category at the Para Powerlifting World Championships.

Despite his final lift of 147kg being ruled invalid, Vinay's second lift of 142kg secured his top spot, narrowly beating Poland's Mikolaj Kociubinski, who delivered a 141kg lift. Ecuador's Sebastian F. took bronze with 137kg.

This notable achievement marks the second major international victory for Vinay, who has become a beacon of hope and determination, emerging from Gorakhpur's humble streets to the world stage.

