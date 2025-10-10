Left Menu

Brazil's Estevao and Rodrygo Dazzle in 5-0 Victory Over South Korea

Estevao and Rodrygo scored twice each as Brazil defeated South Korea 5-0 in a friendly match. Estevao opened with an early goal, followed by Rodrygo's brilliant strike. After halftime, Estevao scored again from a defensive error, and Rodrygo contributed to an impressive team performance under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Updated: 10-10-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Brazil's Estevao and Rodrygo each scored twice, leading their team to a decisive 5-0 victory against South Korea in a friendly match, highlighting Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti's strategic approach.

The match opened energetically with Estevao capitalizing on a through ball by Bruno Guimaraes at the 13-minute mark. The momentum continued into the 41st minute with Rodrygo's precise finish.

After halftime, Estevao exploited a defensive lapse from Kim Min-Jae to extend the lead, and Rodrygo sealed the victory after a swift move initiated by Vinicius Jr, capping off the dominant performance with a fifth goal in the 77th minute.

