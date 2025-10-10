Jude Bellingham Opens Up: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health

Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid and England midfielder, has made a heartfelt appeal to elite athletes worldwide, encouraging them to speak openly about mental health challenges and reduce their exposure to harmful social media interactions.

The 22-year-old recently omitted from the England squad, Bellingham reflected on how opinions about him flood both traditional and digital media. Speaking as a Laureus Ambassador on World Mental Health Day, he shared his evolution from obsessively monitoring social media to currently disregarding it almost entirely.

Bellingham cautioned against the 'shut up and take it' mentality prevalent in sports culture, advocating for vulnerability and openness. He revealed personal struggles with self-doubt and the pressures of maintaining a 'macho' athlete persona, emphasizing the need for honest conversation about emotions in sports.

