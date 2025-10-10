Left Menu

Jude Bellingham Opens Up: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder, urges fellow athletes to address mental health issues and minimize exposure to social media negativity. Shedding light on the pressure athletes face, Bellingham shares his own encounters with online opinions and emphasizes the importance of speaking openly about mental health struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:57 IST
Jude Bellingham Opens Up: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health
athletes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid and England midfielder, has made a heartfelt appeal to elite athletes worldwide, encouraging them to speak openly about mental health challenges and reduce their exposure to harmful social media interactions.

The 22-year-old recently omitted from the England squad, Bellingham reflected on how opinions about him flood both traditional and digital media. Speaking as a Laureus Ambassador on World Mental Health Day, he shared his evolution from obsessively monitoring social media to currently disregarding it almost entirely.

Bellingham cautioned against the 'shut up and take it' mentality prevalent in sports culture, advocating for vulnerability and openness. He revealed personal struggles with self-doubt and the pressures of maintaining a 'macho' athlete persona, emphasizing the need for honest conversation about emotions in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash over Mumbai's Pothole Tragedy: A Deeper Dive

Political Clash over Mumbai's Pothole Tragedy: A Deeper Dive

 India
2
Trump's New Deal: Slashing Drug Prices in the U.S.

Trump's New Deal: Slashing Drug Prices in the U.S.

 Global
3
Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

 India
4
End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025