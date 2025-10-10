Left Menu

Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

Brazil showcased a dominant performance with a 5-0 victory against South Korea in Seoul, courtesy of goals from Estevao and Rodrygo. This match served as an early preparation for the upcoming World Cup. Despite a strong showing, South Korea failed to penetrate Brazil's defense effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a commanding performance, Brazil secured a 5-0 victory over South Korea during a friendly match in Seoul. Estevao and Rodrygo each netted twice, showcasing impressive form ahead of the World Cup.

The match, witnessed by 66,000 fans at a rain-soaked Seoul World Cup Stadium, saw Brazil clinch a rare away victory—only their third in 12 such attempts. Their attacking prowess was evident from the 11th minute, as Bruno Guimaraes's incisive pass allowed Estevao to open the scoring.

The Brazilian side continued to dominate, with Casemiro setting up Rodrygo for a second goal before halftime. Estevao capitalized on a defensive error, adding a third, and Rodrygo struck again to extend the lead. Vinicius Junior completed the scoring before the final whistle, sealing a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

