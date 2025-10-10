Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

In a commanding performance, Brazil secured a 5-0 victory over South Korea during a friendly match in Seoul. Estevao and Rodrygo each netted twice, showcasing impressive form ahead of the World Cup.

The match, witnessed by 66,000 fans at a rain-soaked Seoul World Cup Stadium, saw Brazil clinch a rare away victory—only their third in 12 such attempts. Their attacking prowess was evident from the 11th minute, as Bruno Guimaraes's incisive pass allowed Estevao to open the scoring.

The Brazilian side continued to dominate, with Casemiro setting up Rodrygo for a second goal before halftime. Estevao capitalized on a defensive error, adding a third, and Rodrygo struck again to extend the lead. Vinicius Junior completed the scoring before the final whistle, sealing a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)