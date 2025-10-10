Jasmine Paolini Upsets Iga Swiatek in Stunning Wuhan Open Quarterfinal

In a stunning upset at the Wuhan Open, Jasmine Paolini defeated Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, marking her first victory against the Polish player. Paolini dominated the quarterfinal in a swift 6-1, 6-2 match.

This result propels Paolini into the semifinals, where she will face third-ranked Coco Gauff, against whom she has a strong record.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka continued her strong form, securing her 20th consecutive win in Wuhan. She'll face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals after Pegula's hard-fought victory over Katerina Siniakova.

