Jasmine Paolini Upsets Iga Swiatek in Stunning Wuhan Open Quarterfinal
Jasmine Paolini defeated Iga Swiatek for the first time in their seventh meeting, advancing to the Wuhan Open semifinal against Coco Gauff. Meanwhile, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak with a victory over Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula battled her way to the semifinals after defeating Katerina Siniakova.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:46 IST
In a stunning upset at the Wuhan Open, Jasmine Paolini defeated Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, marking her first victory against the Polish player. Paolini dominated the quarterfinal in a swift 6-1, 6-2 match.
This result propels Paolini into the semifinals, where she will face third-ranked Coco Gauff, against whom she has a strong record.
Meanwhile, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka continued her strong form, securing her 20th consecutive win in Wuhan. She'll face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals after Pegula's hard-fought victory over Katerina Siniakova.
