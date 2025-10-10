Left Menu

Bangladesh's Struggle with The Bat: A Cricketing Challenge

The Bangladesh women's cricket team faced a tough outing as they were bowled out for 127 in 39.5 overs. Despite some resistance from Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan, New Zealand's bowlers, especially Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr, dominated the innings.

The Bangladesh women's cricket team faced a challenging day at the crease, as they were bowled out for a mere 127 runs in 39.5 overs during their innings.

Despite modest contributions from Fahima Khatun, who scored 34 runs, and Rabeya Khan with 24, the team's batting lineup struggled to build substantial partnerships.

New Zealand's bowlers, particularly the duo of Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu, proved formidable. Jess Kerr claimed three wickets, while Tahuhu mirrored her tally, dismantling Bangladesh's batting efforts effectively.

