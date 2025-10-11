Left Menu

Mbappé's Masterclass: France's Dominance Shines

Kylian Mbappé showcased his skills to lead France to a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying. Despite dealing with a recent ankle injury, Mbappé scored a brilliant goal and assisted another. France maintained their perfect record while other European teams like Germany and Switzerland saw mixed results in their campaigns.

Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappé delivered an impressive performance, firing France to a 3-0 victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying, despite a recent ankle injury.

The star forward deftly slotted home a solo goal just before halftime and set up France's second goal, underlining his significance in the team's triumph. His display was not without concern, as he limped off following a collision late in the game.

Meanwhile, Europe's World Cup qualifiers witnessed Germany reclaiming form with a decisive win, and Switzerland maintaining its flawless run, ensuring a gripping continuation of the qualifiers.

