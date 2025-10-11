Gold at Risk: Para-Athlete Simran Sharma's Guide Faces Doping Suspension
Simran Sharma's gold medals from the World Para-Athletics Championship may be in jeopardy as her guide, Umar Saifi, faces a provisional suspension for doping. Saifi tested positive for Drostanolone, risking Simran's medals as the guide’s results affect the athlete under International Paralympic rules.
World Para-Athletics Championship gold winner Simran Sharma might lose her medals due to her guide, Umar Saifi, receiving a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing a doping test.
Saifi, who has guided the visually impaired Simran for over seven months, tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid that boosts muscle mass and strength. He secured a 200m gold at the Delhi State Open on September 7, where the test likely occurred.
Saifi's suspension is detailed in the updated list of athletes NADA issued. However, his name's absence from the NADA website before the Championships raises questions, as Simran's medals are now threatened under the International Paralympic Committee guidelines if Saifi's appeal and 'B' sample test don't prove his innocence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
