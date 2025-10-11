Left Menu

India Dominates: Near-Miss for Jaiswal, Resilience from Gill

Yashasvi Jaiswal narrowly missed a double century, helping India reach 427-4 at lunch on day two of the final test against the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed for 175 due to a mix-up with Shubman Gill. Despite the setback, Gill continued to perform, ensuring India's stronghold in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:46 IST
India Dominates: Near-Miss for Jaiswal, Resilience from Gill
Jaiswal

On Saturday, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a double century, but India asserted their dominance with 427-4 at lunch during the second and final test against the West Indies.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 175 following a communication mishap with skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten at 75 with Dhruv Jurel on seven. Jaiswal's confident play kept West Indies bowlers at bay, but a misunderstanding with Gill, after driving Jayden Seales to mid-off, cut his innings short.

Despite this, Gill maintained composure, achieving his second consecutive series fifty. Promoted to fifth, Nitish Kumar Reddy capitalized briefly but was dismissed for 43. India aims for a 2-0 series sweep following their Ahmedabad test win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

 India
2
Previous government neglected farm sector and had no vision: PM Modi at agri event.

Previous government neglected farm sector and had no vision: PM Modi at agri...

 Global
3
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

 India
4
Govt brought several reforms in last 11 years to boost farm sector growth: PM Modi.

Govt brought several reforms in last 11 years to boost farm sector growth: P...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025