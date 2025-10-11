India Dominates: Near-Miss for Jaiswal, Resilience from Gill

On Saturday, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a double century, but India asserted their dominance with 427-4 at lunch during the second and final test against the West Indies.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 175 following a communication mishap with skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten at 75 with Dhruv Jurel on seven. Jaiswal's confident play kept West Indies bowlers at bay, but a misunderstanding with Gill, after driving Jayden Seales to mid-off, cut his innings short.

Despite this, Gill maintained composure, achieving his second consecutive series fifty. Promoted to fifth, Nitish Kumar Reddy capitalized briefly but was dismissed for 43. India aims for a 2-0 series sweep following their Ahmedabad test win.

