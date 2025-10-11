Left Menu

Racing Glory: The 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

The 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a major international event, features elite athletes like Carl Lewis as ambassador. Over 40,000 runners, including top Ethiopians and Kenyans, compete for $260,000. Indian stars vie to break the 60-minute barrier, aiming for national records and substantial prize money.

The vibrant and competitive scene of the 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is all set to take place this Sunday, with participation from top-tier professional runners globally, elite Indian athletes, sports enthusiasts, and celebrities, including the legendary Carl Lewis.

The marathon, featuring over 40,000 participants, also spotlights notable runners from Ethiopia and Kenya, likely to dominate the International event while the Indian elites, including Gulveer Singh and Abhishek Pal, strive to break the formidable 60-minute barrier, a feat yet to be achieved in official Indian records.

The stakes are high with a prize pool of USD 260,000. Ethiopian star Birhanu Legase Gurmesa and Kenyans Benard Biwott, Isaac Kipkemboi, and others compete fiercely, while the current women's champion Alemaddis Eyayu and challenger Lilian Rengeruk set the stage for an intense contest.

