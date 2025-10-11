India Dominate with Bat and Ball in Second Test against West Indies

India asserted their dominance over West Indies in the second Test by building a commanding first innings total of 518 for five, declared on Saturday. The hosts capitalized on their batting prowess, with Yashasvi Jaiswal shining with a remarkable 175, supported by captain Shubman Gill's steady 129 not out.

The Indian spinners took charge as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav unleashed havoc on the West Indies' top order. Jadeja's exceptional figures of 3/37 and Yadav's 1/45 were instrumental in reducing the visitors to 140 for four at the end of day two, leaving them trailing by 378 runs.

With Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach battling it out on 31 and 14 not out respectively, West Indies will look to rebuild and challenge India's formidable lead as the Test progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)