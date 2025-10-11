Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England's captain, created history by scoring a record fifth century in the ICC Women's World Cup, leading her team to a formidable 253 for nine against Sri Lanka in a group league fixture. Her remarkable run-a-ball 117 became the highest number of centuries by any player in women's cricket's 50-over tournament.

England opted to bat first and saw experienced players Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight contribute with starts, making 32 and 29 respectively, though they could not capitalize on them. Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with her powerful performance, anchoring the team against a persistent Sri Lankan attack.

Inoka Ranaweera stood out for Sri Lanka with effective spin bowling, bagging three crucial wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs. Despite her efforts, it was Sciver-Brunt's day as she composed a captivating innings that set a challenging target for Sri Lanka.