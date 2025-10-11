Left Menu

Unexpected Triumph: Vacherot's Stellar Shanghai Win

Valentin Vacherot achieved a major victory by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters, advancing to the final where he might face his cousin. Vacherot, ranked 204th, entered as a qualifier and impressed Djokovic, who was hindered by a hip injury but praised Vacherot's performance.

Updated: 11-10-2025 19:45 IST
Unexpected Triumph: Vacherot's Stellar Shanghai Win
  • Country:
  • China

In a surprising turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, Valentin Vacherot emerged victorious over Novak Djokovic, claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win to advance to the finals.

The 204th-ranked player from Monaco entered the tournament as a qualifier substitute, only to find himself potentially facing his cousin in the final.

Despite being hampered by a hip injury, Djokovic acknowledged Vacherot's exceptional attitude and gameplay, a testament to the young athlete's remarkable journey in the tournament.

