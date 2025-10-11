Namibia Stuns South Africa with Historic T20 Victory

Namibia achieved a remarkable feat by defeating South Africa with a four-wicket win in a singular Twenty20 international. Hosted in Windhoek, the match highlighted the opening of the city's new cricket stadium. Zane Green's unbeaten 30 included a boundary on the last ball, ensuring a memorable win for Namibia in their inaugural T20 face-off against their neighbors.

South Africa, having won the toss, chose to bat but struggled as they collapsed to 134-8. Jason Smith led the scoring with 31. Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann notably claimed 3-28 with his precision bowling. Namibia's chase concluded successfully at 138-6, showcasing their growing prowess in the sport.

Notably, Quinton de Kock made his return to the South African side after contemplating retirement, but his comeback was short-lived as he was dismissed early, scoring just one run. He is set to play in South Africa's upcoming series against Pakistan.