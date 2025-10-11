Left Menu

Namibia Stuns South Africa with Historic T20 Victory

In a historic moment, Namibia defeated South Africa by four wickets in a T20 international in Windhoek, celebrating the opening of a new stadium. Zane Green's timely boundary secured the win. South Africa, electing to bat first, managed 134-8, with Namibia chasing down the target, finishing at 138-6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:27 IST
Namibia Stuns South Africa with Historic T20 Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Namibia achieved a remarkable feat by defeating South Africa with a four-wicket win in a singular Twenty20 international. Hosted in Windhoek, the match highlighted the opening of the city's new cricket stadium. Zane Green's unbeaten 30 included a boundary on the last ball, ensuring a memorable win for Namibia in their inaugural T20 face-off against their neighbors.

South Africa, having won the toss, chose to bat but struggled as they collapsed to 134-8. Jason Smith led the scoring with 31. Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann notably claimed 3-28 with his precision bowling. Namibia's chase concluded successfully at 138-6, showcasing their growing prowess in the sport.

Notably, Quinton de Kock made his return to the South African side after contemplating retirement, but his comeback was short-lived as he was dismissed early, scoring just one run. He is set to play in South Africa's upcoming series against Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

 India
3
Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests

Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests

 India
4
Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace

Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025