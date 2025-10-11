Injury Woes Strike France and Liverpool

France's national football team faces a setback as defender Ibrahima Konate withdraws due to an injury. The thigh injury occurred during Liverpool's recent Premier League loss to Chelsea. Konate was unfit to play in France's World Cup qualifier win over Azerbaijan and will miss the upcoming game against Iceland.

After sustaining a right quadriceps injury, Konate has been following a rehabilitation protocol but will not recover in time to face Iceland. The French team announced the call-up of Benjamin Pavard as a replacement. France leads Group D with three consecutive victories.

The situation adds to a growing injury list for Liverpool, where Konate is the second center-back sidelined recently. Teammate Giovanni Leoni is out with an ACL tear, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker struggles with a hamstring injury. Liverpool's next challenge is against Manchester United on October 19.