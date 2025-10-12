Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power

Spain continued their World Cup qualifying dominance with a commanding 2-0 victory over Georgia at Elche's Manuel Martinez Valero stadium on Saturday. The triumph featured standout performances from Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal, whose contributions were pivotal in securing Spain's leading position.

Jeremy Pino initiated the scoring spree in the 24th minute following a meticulously crafted set-piece. A precise free kick from Pedri found Robin Le Normand in the box, who deftly assisted Pino for an easy finish, setting the tone for Spain's control of the match.

Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the win with a breathtaking free kick in the 64th minute, striking the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box. This result places Spain atop Group E with nine points, moving them closer to the 2026 tournament, while their rivals remain in pursuit.