Left Menu

Italy Edges Closer to World Cup Playoffs with Estonia Victory

Italy's World Cup hopes were bolstered by a 3-1 victory over Estonia. Goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito secured the win, despite a late error by Gianluigi Donnarumma allowing an Estonian goal. Italy trails Norway in Group I but remains in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:22 IST
Italy Edges Closer to World Cup Playoffs with Estonia Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Italy's national football team took a significant step towards the World Cup qualifying playoffs after securing a 3-1 away victory over Estonia on Saturday. Thanks to early goals by Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui, and a decisive third by substitute Francesco Pio Esposito, Italy strengthened their position.

The match began with Moise Kean's swift strike in the fourth minute, putting Italy ahead. Despite a setback when Mateo Retegui had a penalty saved, he recovered to score before halftime. Esposito's contribution midway through the second half sealed the win, ensuring Italy's upward trajectory in Group I.

A lapse by Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Estonia's Rauno Sappinen to score, slightly narrowing the lead. With this victory, Italy currently stands second in Group I behind leaders Norway, keeping them in the playoff race and ahead of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

 Egypt
2
Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

 Global
4
Tragic Diplomatic Loss at Sharm el-Sheikh

Tragic Diplomatic Loss at Sharm el-Sheikh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025