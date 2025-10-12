Italy Edges Closer to World Cup Playoffs with Estonia Victory

Italy's national football team took a significant step towards the World Cup qualifying playoffs after securing a 3-1 away victory over Estonia on Saturday. Thanks to early goals by Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui, and a decisive third by substitute Francesco Pio Esposito, Italy strengthened their position.

The match began with Moise Kean's swift strike in the fourth minute, putting Italy ahead. Despite a setback when Mateo Retegui had a penalty saved, he recovered to score before halftime. Esposito's contribution midway through the second half sealed the win, ensuring Italy's upward trajectory in Group I.

A lapse by Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Estonia's Rauno Sappinen to score, slightly narrowing the lead. With this victory, Italy currently stands second in Group I behind leaders Norway, keeping them in the playoff race and ahead of Israel.

