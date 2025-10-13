Left Menu

Inaara Luthria Shines in World Dressage Challenge

Inaara Luthria, a 15-year-old equestrian, topped the youth category in the Federation Equestrian Internationale World Dressage Challenge representing the Amateur Riders' Club. She scored 69.875%, narrowly beating Chennai’s Miraya Dadabhoy. Coached by Hriday Chheda, Inaara has consistently won medals at the Junior National Equestrian Championships.

In an impressive display of equestrian skill, 15-year-old Inaara Luthria topped the youth category at the Federation Equestrian Internationale World Dressage Challenge. Representing the Amateur Riders' Club, she achieved a score of 69.875%.

This remarkable feat was achieved in a tightly contested competition against Chennai's Miraya Dadabhoy, who finished closely with a score of 69.800. The event was held across Mumbai and Meerut, judged by respected officials from Belarus and India.

Coached by Asian Games gold medallist Hriday Chheda, Inaara has shown a consistently commendable performance, having won multiple medals at the Junior National Equestrian Championships over consecutive years.

