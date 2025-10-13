India Eyes Test Series Sweep Against Resilient West Indies

India is on the verge of securing a comprehensive victory and clinching a 2-0 series win in the final Test against the West Indies. Despite the visiting team's determined display, highlighted by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, India needs just 58 more runs to seal the triumph, poised at 63-1 at stumps.

The West Indies exhibited considerable improvement in their second innings, posting a commendable 390 before being bowled out on the final session. Campbell (115) and Hope (103) led the charge with a significant 177-run partnership, avoiding yet another innings defeat.

India's bowlers had a strong showing, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack. The contributions from India's players, including opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive start, have kept the team ahead in this gripping final Test.

