Left Menu

India Eyes Test Series Sweep Against Resilient West Indies

India is on the brink of a series sweep against the West Indies in the final Test, needing 58 more runs to win after resilient performances from John Campbell and Shai Hope. The West Indies showed spirited resistance with a 177-run stand, but India remains in control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:14 IST
India Eyes Test Series Sweep Against Resilient West Indies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is on the verge of securing a comprehensive victory and clinching a 2-0 series win in the final Test against the West Indies. Despite the visiting team's determined display, highlighted by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, India needs just 58 more runs to seal the triumph, poised at 63-1 at stumps.

The West Indies exhibited considerable improvement in their second innings, posting a commendable 390 before being bowled out on the final session. Campbell (115) and Hope (103) led the charge with a significant 177-run partnership, avoiding yet another innings defeat.

India's bowlers had a strong showing, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack. The contributions from India's players, including opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive start, have kept the team ahead in this gripping final Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

 India
3
Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

 India
4
Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025