Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025: Cricket Meets Corporate

The Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025 is set to revolutionize corporate sports in India, with Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Ambassador. Aimed at providing a prestigious sporting platform for working professionals, the league promises an exciting blend of cricket and office culture, with extensive trials and a significant prize pool.

Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025: Cricket Meets Corporate
New Delhi [India], October 13: The Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025 heralds a new chapter in corporate sports, appointing former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Ambassador. This T20 tournament showcases 10 city-based teams comprised of working professionals, offering an ideal mix of cricket excitement and corporate camaraderie.

BCPL's vision of promoting sporting culture, fostering team spirit, and celebrating excellence aligns seamlessly with Ganguly's leadership ethos. His involvement amplifies the league's core objectives, targeting a wide demographic by enabling India Inc's workforce to shine beyond their professional realms.

Driven by a substantial ₹3 Crore prize fund, the BCPL sets a professional benchmark with a franchise-style auction, rewarding players with salaries between ₹2 Lakhs to ₹15 Lakhs per season. The league also promises live broadcasts of matches, ensuring extensive reach and engagement across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

