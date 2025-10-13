Shorna Akter Shines with Blistering Knock in Women's World Cup Clash

In a dramatic turn at the Women's World Cup, young all-rounder Shorna Akter steered Bangladesh to a respectable 232 for six against South Africa with her dazzling 51 not out off just 35 deliveries. This performance proved pivotal, following a modest beginning by Bangladesh's opening pair.

Openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider were initially cautious, taking 16 overs to reach the 50-run mark. The momentum shifted when Rubya's attempted slog sweep resulted in her dismissal, providing South Africa with an opening. The intense moment was heightened as Fargana's review for a leg-before decision did not sway in their favor, confirming her dismissal.

However, the innings was revitalized through an aggressive approach from captain Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter, who set the stage for Shorna's explosive entry. Her partnership with Ritu Moni was instrumental as Bangladesh's total surged, allowing the team to put up a competitive score.

(With inputs from agencies.)