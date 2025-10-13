Windies' Grit: Greaves and Seales Forge Historic Partnership
West Indies' Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales made history in Delhi by forming a fifty-plus tenth-wicket partnership in Tests against India. Their 79-run stand frustrated Indian bowlers as Shai Hope and John Campbell set a 121-run target. By day's end, India reached 63/1, halfway through the target.
For the first time in eight years, a visiting team achieved a fifty-plus partnership for the tenth wicket on Indian soil in Test cricket. West Indies' Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales were the architects of this memorable occasion with a resilient 79-run stand against India.
Greaves, as composed as ever, reached a noteworthy half-century, concluding unbeaten on 50 off just 85 balls. His partner Seales offered robust support, contributing 32 additional runs. Their efforts conjured memories of a similar stand by Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in 2017.
In what proved to be a crucial lifeline, Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves enabled the West Indies to set a 121-run target during the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Day four closed with India at 63/1, positioning KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan to stabilize and push forward India's chase.
