South Africa Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Women's ODI World Cup Clash

In a thrilling Women's ODI World Cup match, South Africa defeated Bangladesh. Bangladesh posted a competitive score of 232 for 6 wickets, with top contributions by Shorna Akter and Sharmin Akhter. South Africa's bowlers, especially Nonkululeko Mlaba, excelled, restricting Bangladesh effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:57 IST
In a gripping Women's ODI World Cup encounter held on Monday, South Africa clinched victory against Bangladesh. The match showcased impressive performances from both teams, with Bangladesh setting a notable target of 232 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter was the standout performer, achieving a commendable score of 50, while Shorna Akter remained unbeaten with 51 runs. Despite a promising start, the team's momentum was hindered by South Africa's efficient bowling attack.

South African bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba emerged as a key player, taking two crucial wickets which played a significant role in restraining Bangladesh's progress. The South African team displayed strategic prowess, aiding their win in this crucial World Cup match.

