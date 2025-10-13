Olympic Star Manu Bhaker Eyes Gold: Next Stop, World Championships

Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker is setting her sights on gold in the upcoming World Championships and World Cup Finals, following her double bronze medal success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old athlete shared her ambitions during a recent felicitation by the Indian Olympic Association.

Bhaker, who excelled in the 10m individual air pistol and mixed team events, expressed her commitment to rigorous training in preparation for these competitions, as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Her calendar is packed with events, including the Shooting Championship and Nationals, requiring relentless dedication and effort.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhaker emphasized maintaining a positive mindset and the importance of hard work. After a period of intense training and travel, she appreciates the recent respite and opportunity to connect with fellow athletes, renewing her focus on achieving more significant accomplishments.

