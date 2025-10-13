Left Menu

Olympic Star Manu Bhaker Eyes Gold: Next Stop, World Championships

Renowned shooter Manu Bhaker, fresh off her double bronze win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, aims for gold in upcoming World Championships and World Cup Finals. With a busy schedule ahead, Bhaker emphasizes the importance of relentless training and looks forward to competing in Los Angeles in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:01 IST
Olympic Star Manu Bhaker Eyes Gold: Next Stop, World Championships
Manu Bhaker
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker is setting her sights on gold in the upcoming World Championships and World Cup Finals, following her double bronze medal success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old athlete shared her ambitions during a recent felicitation by the Indian Olympic Association.

Bhaker, who excelled in the 10m individual air pistol and mixed team events, expressed her commitment to rigorous training in preparation for these competitions, as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Her calendar is packed with events, including the Shooting Championship and Nationals, requiring relentless dedication and effort.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhaker emphasized maintaining a positive mindset and the importance of hard work. After a period of intense training and travel, she appreciates the recent respite and opportunity to connect with fellow athletes, renewing her focus on achieving more significant accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025