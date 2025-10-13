Israel's World Cup Dream Hangs in the Balance

Israel's national football team, under coach Ran Ben Shimon, is poised for a crucial clash against Italy, seeking redemption after last week's defeat against Norway in the World Cup qualifiers. Positioned third in Group I, only a victory can bolster their aspirations to advance to the notable tournament in Canada, U.S., and Mexico.

Group I dynamics place Norway at the helm with 18 points, while Italy sits next with 12. Israel, eager to secure a spot, will need to outperform during Tuesday's decisive match set in Udine, where coach Gennaro Gattuso's Italy awaits. Coach Ben Shimon emphasized a fresh start for each game during a press conference.

The anticipated game follows the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, a glimmer of hope amidst ongoing tensions. Security measures are stringent in Udine, with a planned pro-Palestinian march coinciding with the match as part of the region's complex sociopolitical narrative. Previous qualifiers have witnessed similar protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)