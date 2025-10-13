Left Menu

Israel's World Cup Dream Hangs in the Balance

Israel's national football team, led by coach Ran Ben Shimon, aims for a critical victory against Italy in the World Cup qualifiers. They are currently third in Group I and need a win to maintain their hope of advancing to the tournament. The match is set amidst tense geopolitics and heightened security.

Israel's national football team, under coach Ran Ben Shimon, is poised for a crucial clash against Italy, seeking redemption after last week's defeat against Norway in the World Cup qualifiers. Positioned third in Group I, only a victory can bolster their aspirations to advance to the notable tournament in Canada, U.S., and Mexico.

Group I dynamics place Norway at the helm with 18 points, while Italy sits next with 12. Israel, eager to secure a spot, will need to outperform during Tuesday's decisive match set in Udine, where coach Gennaro Gattuso's Italy awaits. Coach Ben Shimon emphasized a fresh start for each game during a press conference.

The anticipated game follows the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, a glimmer of hope amidst ongoing tensions. Security measures are stringent in Udine, with a planned pro-Palestinian march coinciding with the match as part of the region's complex sociopolitical narrative. Previous qualifiers have witnessed similar protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

