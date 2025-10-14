Left Menu

Australia Adjusts Squad for India ODI Series

Australia's cricket team adjusts its squad for the first ODI against India. Josh Inglis is out due to a calf strain, while Adam Zampa misses the game for family reasons. Josh Philippe and Matt Kuhnemann are called up as replacements, with expectations for Inglis to return later in the series.

  • Australia

Australia's cricket team faces adjustments ahead of the first ODI against India in Perth. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is sidelined with a calf strain, and spinner Adam Zampa is absent for family commitments, according to an announcement by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

Inglis's spot will be temporarily filled by Josh Philippe, while Matt Kuhnemann steps in for Zampa. Alex Carey, also a wicketkeeper, will play a Sheffield Shield match in preparation for the Ashes series, but is expected to rejoin the squad for the second ODI in Adelaide.

The team hopes Inglis will be fit for the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The reshuffling occurs as the Australian team seeks to solidify strategies for the ongoing series and beyond.

