Ian Botham Criticizes England's Ashes Preparation as 'Arrogant'

Cricket legend Ian Botham has raised concerns over England's preparation for the Ashes in Australia, labeling their warm-up schedule as 'arrogant.' Botham warns that the team's lack of adequate practice matches against Australian conditions may hinder their chances of reclaiming the Ashes after 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:18 IST
Shoaib Bashri and England captain Ben Stokes (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ian Botham, the celebrated former all-rounder, has expressed deep concerns about England's approach to preparing for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Set to begin on November 21, Botham believes that the team's current warm-up schedule reflects a sense of 'arrogance' that may hinder their chances of success.

England's last Ashes triumph in Australia was back in 2010-11, and captain Ben Stokes hopes to end the long-standing drought. However, Botham cautions that the team's minimal preparation — a single three-day warm-up match — might not be sufficient to adjust to the challenging Australian conditions.

Botham's worries extend to England's fast-bowling line-up, which, he warns, might be vulnerable to injuries. With Chris Woakes' retirement and Jofra Archer returning after a long hiatus, Botham fears potential setbacks could arise during the tour, jeopardizing England's efforts to reclaim the prestigious urn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

