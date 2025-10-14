2026 World Cup Expands to 48 Teams, Cape Verde Makes History
The 2026 World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Cape Verde is a first-time qualifier among the six African nations. Forty-three teams qualify through continental tournaments, with additional spots decided by intercontinental playoffs in March.
- Country:
- United States
The 2026 World Cup, set to feature an unprecedented 48 teams, will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This historic expansion includes Cape Verde's first-time qualification, joining other African nations like Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia.
Forty-three nations will secure their places through continental qualifying tournaments. Meanwhile, two more spots will be decided in the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March, featuring six teams vying for a chance to compete on the world stage. The three host countries have automatic qualification.
Each continent has a specific allocation of direct entries and playoff opportunities. Asia has eight direct entries and one playoff spot, Africa has nine direct and one playoff spot, and different regions have varied allocations. Europe secures 16 places, while Oceania gets its first guaranteed spot, with New Zealand qualifying in March. South America has six direct entries plus one playoff slot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Torrential Rains Devastate Mexico: Death Toll Rises to 64
Soccer Showdown: Pochettino and Popovic Prep for Tactical Twist
Marcus Rashford: On the Path to Becoming an Elite Soccer Player
Devastating Torrential Rainfall Brings Mexico to Standstill
Devastating Torrential Rains in Mexico: A Nation in Crisis