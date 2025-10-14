Germany's Road to World Cup: A Strategic Selection

Germany's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is proactively preparing for the potential World Cup, having already earmarked more than a dozen players for his squad. His team's strong performance in the qualifiers thus far sees them topping Group A, thanks to crucial wins over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Germany currently leads the group with nine points, narrowly ahead of Slovakia, who also secured a win against Luxembourg. The group leader will secure automatic qualification for the finals, while the runner-up must navigate the playoffs. Nagelsmann has expressed confidence in his preliminary squad choices, which reflect two years of player development and strategic integration.

The German team is dealing with the absence of injured stars such as Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz, yet Nagelsmann affirms the squad's continued improvement. With vital matches against Luxembourg and Slovakia on the horizon, he remains optimistic about maintaining their leading position in the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)