Left Menu

Japan's Historical Triumph: Overcoming Brazil's Legacy

In a historic victory at Tokyo Stadium, Japan defeated Brazil 3-2, marking their first win over the South American team in 14 encounters. Overcoming a 2-0 halftime deficit, Japanese players capitalized on defensive mistakes, with Ayase Ueda's late goal sealing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:13 IST
Japan's Historical Triumph: Overcoming Brazil's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's national football team pulled off a stunning second-half rally to secure a 3-2 victory against Brazil, the five-time world champions, in a friendly match held at Tokyo Stadium. This remarkable win marked Japan's first triumph over Brazil in 14 attempts.

The match began with Brazil taking a 2-0 lead, courtesy of goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli. However, Japan seized opportunities presented by Brazilian defensive lapses as Takumi Minamino scored in the 52nd minute following a misplaced pass from Fabricio Bruno.

The game took a dramatic turn when Bruno's own-goal leveled the score, intensifying the atmosphere in the stadium. A pivotal moment arrived in the 71st minute when substitute Junya Ito crafted a perfect corner kick, allowing Ayase Ueda to head home the winning goal, securing Japan's memorable victory.

TRENDING

1
Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

 India
2
Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

 United Kingdom
3
Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

 Sri Lanka
4
Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025