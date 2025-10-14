India Stumbles in AFC Asian Cup Quest, Singapore Surges Ahead
India failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after losing 1-2 to Singapore in the third-round qualification match. Despite a strong first half and Lallianzuala Chhangte's initial goal, India's aspirations were dashed by Korea-born Song Ui-young's brace which secured victory for Singapore.
In a decisive AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier, India stumbled at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, succumbing 1-2 to Singapore. The hosts initially took the lead with Lallianzuala Chhangte's remarkable strike, only to be thwarted by Song Ui-young's two goals.
Locked in a tense 1-1 draw at halftime, Singapore capitalized on India's defensive lapses in the second half. Despite India creating numerous opportunities, they failed to convert, leaving the home crowd disappointed.
India's head coach Khalid Jamil attempted a tactical shift with multiple substitutions, but the efforts fell short. As Singapore and Hong Kong lead Group C, India faces yet another qualification heartbreak, with Jamil pointing to the team's lack of concentration for their misfortune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
