Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Secures World Cup Spot After Draw with Iraq

Saudi Arabia clinched a spot in the next year's World Cup by drawing 0-0 with Iraq in Asian qualifiers. This marks their third consecutive qualification and seventh overall. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:14 IST
Saudi Arabia Secures World Cup Spot After Draw with Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a closely contested match, Saudi Arabia secured their place in the 2026 World Cup following a 0-0 draw with Iraq in the fourth round of Asian qualifiers.

This achievement marks the Saudis' third consecutive qualification, having participated in six previous World Cup tournaments.

The upcoming tournament is set to be hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, providing a diverse stage for the global event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global
3
IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025