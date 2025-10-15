Saudi Arabia Secures World Cup Spot After Draw with Iraq
Saudi Arabia clinched a spot in the next year's World Cup by drawing 0-0 with Iraq in Asian qualifiers. This marks their third consecutive qualification and seventh overall. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
In a closely contested match, Saudi Arabia secured their place in the 2026 World Cup following a 0-0 draw with Iraq in the fourth round of Asian qualifiers.
This achievement marks the Saudis' third consecutive qualification, having participated in six previous World Cup tournaments.
The upcoming tournament is set to be hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, providing a diverse stage for the global event.
