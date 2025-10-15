Portugal Stalled by Hungary's Stoppage-Time Equalizer in World Cup Qualifier Thriller

Portugal's bid to secure an early World Cup ticket was thwarted by Hungary, ending in a 2-2 draw in Tuesday's qualifier. Dominik Szoboszlai's last-minute goal dashed Portugal's hopes, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's record-setting performance with two goals.

A win would have secured Portugal's top spot in Group F, but they now must wait until November to confirm their finals spot. The draw keeps Portugal five points ahead of Hungary, who also eye qualification with two matches left.

Hungary took an early lead through Attila Szalai, but Ronaldo's two goals turned the match in Portugal's favor. Despite dominating the second half, Portugal conceded another goal in stoppage time, forcing fans to settle for a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)