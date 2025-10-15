Left Menu

Kiwi Coaches Plot Ashes Conquest: A Reunion Down Under

Jeetan Patel, part of England's coaching staff, is preparing to challenge his former team, New Zealand, in a series of T20 and ODI matches before focusing on the Ashes in Australia. Alongside head coach Brendon McCullum and Tim Southee, Patel aims to leverage his experience against the formidable Black Caps.

Jeetan Patel

Jeetan Patel, now a key figure in England's coaching staff, gears up for a thrilling cricket tour Down Under. Previously a staple of New Zealand's national team, Patel is set on plotting victories against his former teammates while also eyeing the coveted Ashes series in Australia.

Joining forces with head coach Brendon McCullum and recent addition Tim Southee, Patel will guide England through a series of three Twenty20 and three One Day Internationals against the Black Caps. Both sides promise intense competition, especially with New Zealand's formidable track record on home turf.

Despite his Kiwi heritage, Patel concedes that the game has evolved significantly since his playing days. Still, he remains confident in the strategies and camaraderie within England's setup. Their campaign begins with T20 matches in Christchurch and Auckland, setting the stage for an inspiring visit to Australian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

